The Fire Service reported that from 05 to 07 April they rescued 14 people from flood water in Sitia and 5 in Ierapetra, both in the regional unit of Lasithi, Crete. The Fire Service also evacuated over 20 people to safer locations. The service said it had received a significant number of calls for assistance to pump flooded houses. A house in Lasithi was completely destroyed by the rain and flooding.
Flash flooding also damaged crops and roads. Landslides triggered by the rain also caused some damage. No fatalities or injuries have been reported however.
Heavy rain was also recorded in Naxos, Ikari and the island of Rhodes, where flooding in areas around Archangelos were reported on 06 April.
The country's meteorological agency, Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY), warned last week that an area of low pressure would move northeast from the coast of Africa, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dust storms. Severe weather is expected to continue in Greece over the next 24 hours.
This is the third flash flood event to hit the island of Crete in a just a few weeks. Four people died in flash flooding on the island during mid February this year. Days later flash flooding struck again in Crete, leaving at least 1 person dead.
Social Media
More flooding in Sitia, Crete yesterday, April 6! Report: Μανος Ζαμπετακης pic.twitter.com/iQ2iFpGgh8— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019
Flooding in Crete island today, Apr 6th. Video by Manwlis Kapetanakis pic.twitter.com/UMp9gzBo2b— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 6, 2019
Flooding in E Crete island today, Apr 6th. Video by Nikos Xartofilax pic.twitter.com/Ldi2IzTY9M— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 6, 2019
Floods in Sitia, Crete Island, Greece on April 6. Report: Μανος Φωταρας pic.twitter.com/YBtoOVwMHB— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 8, 2019
Floods in Zakros, eastern Crete today, April 6! Report: Δημητρης Σπυριδακης pic.twitter.com/UTSsGXbYvj— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 6, 2019
Flooding in Sitia, Crete yesterday, April 6. Report: Γ. Δρακάκη pic.twitter.com/mmvKW3qSrG— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019
Major flooding reported around Ierapetra, Crete, Greece today, April 6! Report: Fanis Eikosipentatis / Forecast Weather Greece pic.twitter.com/RscQMWZSpc— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 6, 2019
Aftermath of major floods in Sitia, Crete yesterday, April 6. Report: @Neakriti.gr pic.twitter.com/6ZMvSQpyWc— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019
Big flooding in Sitia, Crete yesterday, April 6! Report: Maria Loukaki Matheos Petroulakis pic.twitter.com/zgwlLc1JeM— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019