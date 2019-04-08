© Johannes Plenio

The National Emergency Operation Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs has appealed all to adopt necessary safety and precautionary measures to minimise lightning risks, both indoors and outdoors.Although the country has witnessed deaths caused by lightning in all geographical regions, casualty is higher in central and eastern hills and eastern Tarai.Lightning mainly occurs before the onset of and immediately after rain due to natural electrical discharge in the atmosphere and due to the imbalance between positive and negative charges, according to Nepal Disaster Report. Maximum people are killed by thunderbolt in the months of February, March, April, June, July, August and September.Lightning mainly occurs before the onset of and immediately after rain due to natural electrical discharge in the atmosphere and due to the imbalance between positive and negative charges, according to Nepal Disaster Report. Maximum people are killed by thunderbolt in the months of February, March, April, June, July, August and September.It has emerged as the second cause of casualties preceded by the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake of 25 April 2015, and its subsequent aftershocks that claimed 8,977 lives and injured 22,462 people.National Emergency Operation Centre warns that lightning hits the tallest objects on the earth's surface and passes through them to the ground, making trees particularly hazardous to take shelter during rainfall. NEOC suggested that one should avoid using electronic equipment and mobile phones during lightning. Of the other precautionary measures, one should close doors and window, avoid taking bath and washing dishes from running taps, during rainfall.It also advised all to stay indoors when thunder roars. The Disaster Victim Rescue and Relief Standards (Sixth Amendment) requires District Disaster Relief Committees to provide a cash relief of Rs 100,000 to the grieving family of each victim killed in thunderstorm. According to the standards, the government also bears the cost incurred for the treatment of those injured in lightning at government hospitals.Source: HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE