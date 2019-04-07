Pakistan is releasing 100 Indian fishermen it has detained for illegal fishing in what it calls a "goodwill gesture" toward its rival neighbor.Pakistan is holding some 360 Indian fisherman captive and will release the others later this month, Pakistani media reported.The second group of 100 will be released on April 15, another 100 on April 22, and the fourth release one week later will be for the remaining 60 fishermen, the Foreign Ministry said.The fishermen were all detained for trespassing into Pakistan's territorial waters and violating international maritime borders.Pakistani prison official Munir Ahmed said on April 7 that the first batch of 100 prisoners will travel by train under police guard to the eastern city of Lahore and given to Indian officials on the Wahga border crossing on April 8.Tensions between the two countries have been high since a suicide bombing in the disputed territory of Kashmir -- which is controlled by India -- killed more than 40 Indian troops in February.