Standing strong for traditional family values is not fascism, as the mainstream media often insinuates, but merely a concern for the future of humanity, Aleksey Komov, of the World Congress of Families (WCF), has told RT.Liberal media, spurred on by hate-mongering "watchdogs" like the Southern Poverty Law Center, have lost their collective mind over the 13th WCF meeting that took place in Verona, Italy in late March, labeling the attendees "far-right" and "neo-Nazis" who attack women and roll back the rights of sexual minorities.Komov, who represents the WCF at the UN and in Russia, dismissed these claims as "complete fake news," arguing that the World Congress of Families was being held simply becauseAs for the participants, they were "politicians, scientists, scholars and activists" from the US, Europe, Russia, Latin America and Australia. Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, "gave a fiery speech" and two other Italian ministers attended, as did representatives from 60 countries, including leaders of US conservative groups and members of the Russian parliament and the Orthodox Church, the activist said.According to Komov, the media's bashing of the WCF has been so harsh because "those people, who wanted to demonize Russia, are very angry at us because, despite all the sanctions and all the massive disinformation - despite all the efforts to make us enemies of each other - the conservative friendship stands."And the attacks weren't restricted to the internet. More than 10,000 "LGBT and feminist" protesters descended on Verona during the event, with riot police even being forced to interfere and roadblocks being set up at various points around Verona's Piazza Bra, where the conference took place."through calling the hotels where the participants were staying andto make those hotels cancel their bookings. There were even. Can you imagine this happening in Europe in the 21st century?" Komov wondered.Komov pointed out that there was also a rally in support of the conference in Verona, which attracted twice as many people as the anti-WCF protest and took place without incident - or media attention.Despite their demonization in the media, the, Komov said. "We're very peaceful people. We are for freedom of expression and freedom of thought, religion and education."Komov also addressed media speculation that he was "Putin's agent" by saying that the level of connection between WCF and the Russian government has been "exaggerated." However, he acknowledged that the congress fully backed Moscow's stance of promoting family values and made no secret of the fact that WCF has received support from like-minded private Russian foundations, as well as from the Orthodox Church.