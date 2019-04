Several court documents made public Thursday allegedly show that the father of 2020 presidential candidate and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand worked on behalf of a sex cult.Documents obtained by Big League Politics seem to confirm past rumors thatin Albany, New York, that allegedly trafficked women. Rutnik reportedly worked for the organization for four months in 2004, at a monthly rate of $25,000. The Washington Free Beacon , and Slate all previously reported on Gillibrand's father and his alleged work.U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks to a large crowd at the state capitol for the third annual Women's March on January 19, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images)NXIVM has been accused by former members of, among other things, beating and branding sex workers.Gillibrand has been a major proponent of the #MeToo movement and has sought to frame her campaign as very committed to women's rights. Gillibrand came under fire from several big figures in her party for leading the charge to oust former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken after several sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him.However, Gillibrand's own actions regarding sexual abuse have come under scrutiny since the start of her campaign. A complaint was filed against Gillibrand's chief of staff last year for treatment of a female employee, who quit weeks after the issue was officially brought up. Gillibrand has staunchly defended her office's handling of the situation.The senator has consistently lagged behind other Democratic presidential contenders in the polls and is widely considered a long-shot to take home the nomination next year.