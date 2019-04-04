© AFP

A brutal massacre in central Mali which killed 160 people, including children, has raised concerns that US and French anti-terrorism operations in the African nation are inflaming ethnic tensions.Last month, an ethnic militia composed of Dogon hunters is suspected of massacring a village in central Mali, killing 160 men, women and children. The villagers were targeted for being part of the Fulani ethnic group, which has been accused of supporting Al-Qaeda.Ayo Johnson, a journalist and African affairs expert, told RT that the international community has looked the other way as three million Fulanis - the majority of them with no ties to extremists - are hunted down."For a large amount of Fulanis, they don't understand this war. They're not part of it. They're not part of Al-Qaeda and its mission.," he said.