Restart of school activities

New authorities for electric power

thanked for the work carried out during "four years of incessant war".

The Venezuelan president said that the authorities continue working for the protection and stabilization of electricity and potable water services.The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced on Monday that "an electrical power coup is in full swing", which"When we already had the country connected and we were going to proceed with a cargo management plan, there was a coup via the electromagnetic route to the transmission lines," the president said after explaining the latest attacks on the National Electric System (SEN).The Venezuelan president said that the experts of the electricity company Corpoelec, the water minister and the armed forces continue to work for the progressive recovery of electricity and drinking water.and then take over political power. They will not return!" He said.The Head of State recalled that since Sunday, March 31, the load management plan for 30 days (scheduled power cuts) came into force, while the system stabilized.President Maduro informed that as of Wednesday, April 3, school and university activities will resume throughout the country. "We are going back to resistance classes, accompanying the cargo administration plan," he said.Also, the Minister of Education, Aristóbulo Isturiz, indicated the restoration of school classes.We managed to make an effort together with all the communities, the school is not active because of a whim, but because it is necessary to protect children, it is not only the problem of electricity; water and transport also go hand in hand.President Nicolás Maduro announced thatIn addition, he indicated that the Electric General Staff is now reactivated, which will be led by the current vice president of the country, Delcy Rodríguez."I have created an executive secretariat for the Electric General Staff that must operate 24 hours a day, and I have placed the Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Nestor Reverol there," he added.He also reported the appointment of Freddy Brito Maestre as Minister of Science and Technology. He is a "Doctor in Electricity, graduated from the Polytechnic of Toulouse in France, with 8 years of studies in electrical systems".