In an interview given on Sunday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asserted that Attorney General William Barr was not happy about how the Hillary Clinton investigation was handled. He also mentioned that he is hoping that eventually, "there's a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias."Graham said in an interview on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo. "And I know Bill Barr pretty well, and he's pretty upset about the way all this was handled. I don't know if he's going to have a special prosecutor to look at the probability of criminal misbehavior.the Senator continued. "I really don't believe that Comey just took over the investigation from Lynch based on a tarmac meeting. I just want the American public to know that the standard used against Clinton is an outlier. It's not the way business is done. And why did they choose that path?Watch the full interview below:Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, explained that it was his job to figure out how the system was abused and to make sure that it never happens again."Do we need to rewrite the FISA laws to make sure this never happens again?" Graham questioned. "Do we need to have congressional rules about counterintelligence investigations or presidential campaigns? But somebody needs to look at the behavior and see if they violated the law [in the manner that] Mueller looked at the Trump campaign extensively. Nobody's taking a look at the other side and I hope Bill Barr will either appoint a special counsel to do that or do it himself because it's important that both campaigns be looked at, not just one."Graham finished off this segment by questioning how certain Obama officials involved themselves and conducted matters involving Hillary Clinton.