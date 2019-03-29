A group of Russian military personnel arrived in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on 23 March to participate in consultations with government officials on bilateral defence industry cooperation as the ongoing political crisis in the Latin American country has heated up.a key airbase south of Caracas, amid simmering tensions in the region.ISI also reported that the Venezuelan Armed Forces had put the S-300s into operational readiness after holding military drills in February.Several days before the dispatch, a number of media outlets reported that anon board two planes, which also delivered 35 tonnes of cargo.Reacting to the reports, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that Washington perceives the arrival of Russian military aircraft in Venezuela as an unwelcomed provocation and called on Moscow to stop supporting the government of Nicolas Maduro and stand with self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.Prior to that, US President Donald Trump had urged Russia to "get out" of Venezuela and stressed that all options were on the table.In a parallel development, Guaido announced this week thatVenezuela has been mired in an ongoing political crisis for over two months, since opposition figure Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in defiance of Maduro. The move was instantly recognised by the US and some of its regional allies, while Russia, China, Turkey, and many other countries reaffirmed their support for legitimately elected Maduro.Back in 2009, Russia agreed to lend Venezuela over $2 billion to purchase 92 tanks and an S-300 missile system that can shoot down fighter jets and cruise missiles. Two battalions of S-300VM "Antey-2500" were delivered in May 2012.