© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



© Ludovic Marin/Agence France-Press/Getty



© Kiran Ridley/Getty Images



© European Press Agency



© Martin Bureau/Agence France-Presse/Getty



Macron's government has been rocked by three resignations, the French presidency said, joining a wave of departures from the Elysée Palace as the young president scrambles to repair his image, tainted by a string of political missteps and the yellow vest revolt.A string of high profile resignations over the past eight months have challenged the French centrist's authority, already undermined by claims his leadership style is aloof and autocratic.. Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux and Digital Minister Mounir Mahjoubi are reportedly leaving their posts to launch rival bids for the 2020 Paris mayorship.The presidency also confirmed the resignation of European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau, who is to lead Mr Macron's centrist La République en Marche (LREM) party's campaign for European parliamentary elections in May.Mr Macron's office announced the departures in an emailed statement without naming their possible successors. They are expected to be announced upon Mr Macron's return from Qatar on Friday or on Monday, the date of the next cabinet meeting.Mr Griveaux said in a Facebook post: "It is with deep emotion that I would like to announce my decision to leave the government, in full agreement with the President and the Prime Minister.The Paris hopeful added on Twitter: "Today, a page has been turned. Another one will be written. With you."Mr Mahjoubi tweeted: "Pleased to have had the opportunity to serve my country for two years alongside the President and the Prime Minister. Now looking to new horizons."Mr Macron's Europe adviser Clément Beaune is expected to replace Mrs Loiseau in the ministerial role, a key post in communicating France's position on the contentious Brexit negotiations. Mrs Loiseau, an outspoken Brexit critic, set tongues wagging last week when she joked that she had named her cat "Brexit".She said on Facebook: "He wakes me up every morning meowing madly because he wants to be let out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then looks at me daggers when I put him out.She later admitted that she had no cat, but the analogy indicated growing French weariness at the turmoil surrounding Britain's dragged-out divorce from the EU.The 41-year-old centrist's sharp tongue - he once scolded striking workers for "kicking up a bloody mess" and called critics of his labour law reforms "slackers" - has earned him a reputation for arrogance and the nickname "president of the rich".Among other senior officials to have left the Macron administration is Nicolas Hulot, who quit as ecology minister last August in frustration over sluggish progress on climate goals and nuclear energy policy."I don't want to lie to myself any more, or create the illusion that we're facing up to these challenges. I have therefore decided to leave the government," Mr Hulot, a popular TV presenter and green activist, told France Inter radio.Gérard Collomb, a Macron loyalist, resigned as interior minister last October after criticising what he called the president's "lack of humility" and warning of "hubris".In addition, Mr Macron's special advisor Ismaël Emelien quit two months ago over his alleged role in the political scandal surrounding the president's former bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla.Mr Emelien's exit followed those of Mr Macron's communications advisors Sylvain Fort and Barbara Frugier, and political strategist Stéphane Séjourné.The shakeup comes as Mr Macron's LREM party is preparing to confront far-right leader Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement national (RN) in the EU vote, scheduled for May 23-26. The two are currently neck-and-neck in most voting intention polls.The May vote will serve as a bellwether of voter sentiment amid fears far-right, populist parties could consolidate their power in the EU parliament.