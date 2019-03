© Vyatsky Center

"He really wants to put up a statue of Jesus Christ as a protector of our Russia from the east," Tsurkov said. "He says, 'we need to make it higher (than the statue in Rio).'"

The plans await approval from the Russian Orthodox Church before ground can be broken.The city of Vladivostok, the largest city in far eastern Russia, would like to erect an enormous statue of Jesus Christ atop a hill that was once set aside for a monument to the Soviet communist leader, Vladimir Lenin.In 1972, Soviet officials ordered the construction of a 98-ft-tall bronze statue of Lenin to be placed on the site, with a second statue of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin planned for a neighboring hill. Difficulties with the planning, however, caused the projects to be postponed repeatedly until they were ultimately scrapped around 1990. Since then the hills have been left bare.In an interview with Russia's Govorit Moskva radio station , Gennady Tsurkov, the head of the Vyatsky Posad center, saidTurkov went on to explain that the majority of funding for the project would come from private investors, but the total cost has yet to be evaluated. Oleg Kozhemyako, regional governor who presides over Vladivostok, added that a modest sized chapel, which could accommodate up to 30 faithful, is planned to be built within walking distance of the monument.The Vyatsky Posad's website described the monument as a "symbol of the unity of the Russian people" that would "bless" ships leaving and arriving in the port city. This description was taken down quickly for reasons that remain a mystery. It is suspected that these faithful words were removed because the Orthodox Church has not yet approved of the project.