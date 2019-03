Hacktivist Martin Gottesfeld was sentenced to 10 years in prison for exposing Boston Children's Hospital for a medical kidnapping. His wife joined RT to talk about how the US is protecting abusers while punishing whistleblowers.After doctors at Harvard affiliated Boston Children's Hospital misdiagno sed 15-year-old Justina Pelletier's rare blood disorder as a mental condition, she was confined against her family's will, and forcibly separated from her parents. Denied medication and treatment, she lost the use of her legs and suffered incredible pain before Martin Gottesfeld exposed the situation by launching a cyber-attack against the hospital's network.His wife Dana spoke with RT about the case.To make matters worse, he will soon be moved to the communications management unit, a part of the facility which heavily restricts outside communication and according to Dana, is generally "reserved for terrorists, and people who are politically inconvenient." The staff at the facility have allegedly indicated thatListen to interview here. RT spoke with Martin himself shortly after his arrest in 2017, the hacktivist describing the charges against him as "100% political" and "an attempt to indemnify torturers." During his imprisonment, he has been outspoken regarding his case as well as the extensive human rights violations he claims to have witnessed in the US' prison facilities.