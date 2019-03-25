© RT



I think that any attempt to pursue equality of outcome is doomed to a totalitarian tilt, because it's technically impossible to equalize outcomes across all possible identity groups

Controversial academic Jordan Peterson told RT's Afshin Rattansi that the left's obsession with equality of outcome is doomed to failure, advocating instead for individuals to assume greater personal responsibility."It seems to be very difficult for people on the left to draw a line between what's acceptable and what's unacceptable," Peterson told the host of RT's Going Underground when asked to comment on the rise in popularity of socialism-friendly politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn.Calls for equality of outcome, as opposed to equality of opportunity, particularly worry Peterson, who has become a pariah among liberals after he spoke out against gender-neutral pronoun legislation being proposed in Canada - an intellectual rebellion which launched him into the limelight.Peterson, however, insisted he has no illusions about the hardships of life which may make socialism so appealing to so many. But he suggested a different path.he told Rattansi.