© Reed Saxon/AP

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed all departments to stop using a popular weed killer until more is known about its potential health and environmental effects.Roundup was developed decades ago by Monsanto Co., now owned by Bayer, and is believed to be the most widely used herbicide worldwide.The motion, co-authored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, cites "a growing body of scientific study" of herbicide safety and the potential for negative impacts.The WHO finding has been disputed by Monsanto, and other governmental agencies have stopped short of reaching the same conclusion.The federal Environmental Protection Agency says the weed killer has low toxicity for humans and concluded in 2017 that it is not likely to cause cancer in humans. California disagreed and tried unsuccessfully to force the company to label the weed killer with a warning.The Board of Supervisors directed the Department of Public Works to coordinate with public health and other personnel to survey current use of the chemical and explore alternatives, including identifying best practices followed by other jurisdictions.A report is expected back in 30 days.