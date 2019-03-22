© AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY

Earlier, US PresidentSecretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit announced that the league fully supports Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights."The League of Arab States fully supports Syria's right for its occupied territory. We have a specific position, based on resolutions, on this issue," Aboul Gheit said on Thursday.The official insisted thatMeanwhile, a representative of the European Union's diplomatic service stressed that the EU still doesn't recognize the territory as part of Israel.The Golan Heights, considered by Syria to be a part of its territory, was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. It was not until 1981 that Tel Aviv passed legislation formally annexing the area. The United Nations has not recognised the annexation.Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the US attempts to legitimize Israeli policy of occupation of the Golan Heights, which undermines the Syrian territorial integrity, are not in line with the international law and condemned by Ankara."The. Turkey supports #Syria's territorial integrity," Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page.Earlier on Thursday, Trump took to Twitter during a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Jerusalem to say that it was time for the US to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, adding that the territory "is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability".Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump's statement by thanking the US president for his support. Netanyahu on Thursday made a phone call to US President Donald Trump to express gratitude for the statement.