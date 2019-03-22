Jordan Peterson
© Mikko Stig/Rex/Shutterstock
Bookstore chain Whitcoulls appears to have stopped selling controversial right-wing author and speaker Jordan Peterson's book 12 Rules for Life amid concerns about "disturbing material" circulating around the Christchurch attacks.

A staff member at Whitcoulls in Albany said it was not available in any stores around the country. She did not know whether that was a permanent move. A search for the book on the chain's website does not return any hits.

Jordan Peterson was pictured with a fan wearing an "I'm a proud Islamophobe" t-shirt during his recent trip to New Zealand. The photo circulated on Twitter in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The book contains little reference to Islam but Peterson has previously been criticised for his description of Muhammad as a "warlord".

In an apparent email to a customer shared on Twitter, a representative said that the book was "currently unavailable which is a decision that Whitcoulls has made in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks.

"As a business which takes our responsibilities to our communities seriously, we believe it would be wrong to support the author at this time."

Whitcoulls has been approached for comment, but has not so far confirmed the email, or their stance.

Jess Berentson-Shaw, of thinktank The Workshop, said it was positive if businesses in New Zealand were showing that they valued an inclusive society "and are prepared to follow that through".

There is still a listing on the Whitcoulls website for people to order Mein Kampf, by Adolf Hitler.