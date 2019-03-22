© Mikko Stig/Rex/Shutterstock

A staff member at Whitcoulls in Albany said it was not available in any stores around the country. She did not know whether that was a permanent move. A search for the book on the chain's website does not return any hits.Jordan Peterson was pictured with a fan wearing an "I'm a proud Islamophobe" t-shirt during his recent trip to New Zealand. The photo circulated on Twitter in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.The book contains little reference to Islam but Peterson has previously been criticised for his description of Muhammad as a "warlord"."As a business which takes our responsibilities to our communities seriously, we believe it would be wrong to support the author at this time."Whitcoulls has been approached for comment, but has not so far confirmed the email, or their stance.Jess Berentson-Shaw, of thinktank The Workshop, said it was positive if businesses in New Zealand were showing that they valued an inclusive society "and are prepared to follow that through".