In 2015, a 14-year-old patient developed rapid-onset schizophrenia with hallucinations,, which was closer to the truth than you might think.His pet cat was not, in fact, a homicidal maniac but it did harbor, which is associated with 'cat scratch disease.'This bacterium is t, in addition to issues in the heart and nervous system.Now, according to new research by scientists at North Carolina State University, in extremely rare cases, 'cat scratch disease' may also induce extreme schizophrenia.The unnamed patient developed psychiatric symptoms in 2015, claiming to be the "damned son of the devil" while experiencing violent outbursts and suspecting that the family cat was trying to kill him.Initial treatment with medication reduced his suicidal tendencies and violent impulses but was ineffective at stopping his psychosis. Medical experts were at a loss as to why the boy's symptoms were so extreme and hard to treat. But then came an unexpected breakthrough.Some 10 months later,which they had initially dismissed as stretch marks from a growth spurt. Thankfully, when they brought the boy to a doctor for a check up and mentioned the marks, this led the doctors treating him to the real culprit behind the patient's extreme psychotic break; a cat-borne bacteria.Having finally honed in on the cause, the medical team, which ultimately proved to be the cure for his feline-induced psychosis. The patient no longer has any symptoms and hasboth physically and mentally"Beyond this one case, there's a lot of movement in trying to understand. This case gives us proof that there can be a connection, and offers an opportunity for future investigations," veterinary medical scientist Ed Breitschwerdt said of the case.