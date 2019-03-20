Did you see it?

The American Meteor Society is reporting that a meteor was spotted over parts of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania Tuesday morning at around 2:35 a.m.

As of now, there are eighty seven reports on the AMS website about the fireball, which can be seen streaking across the sky in the video above.


The video was also shared on the AMS Twitter account, and was taken from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

According to the website, some of the sighting reports are places across the Hudson Valley such as Beacon, Staatsburg, Woodbourne, and Middletown.

Did you happen to see the fireball?