#Fireball caught over Elmira Corning Regional Airport, NY last night.

68 reports so far:

— AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) March 19, 2019



The American Meteor Society is reporting that a meteor was spotted over parts of New York, Connecticut New Jersey , and Pennsylvania Tuesday morning at around 2:35 a.m.As of now,The video was also shared on the AMS Twitter account , and was taken from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport. According to the website , some of the sighting reports are places across the Hudson Valley such as Beacon, Staatsburg, Woodbourne, and Middletown.Did you happen to see the fireball?