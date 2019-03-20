As of now, there are eighty seven reports on the AMS website about the fireball, which can be seen streaking across the sky in the video above.
#Fireball caught over Elmira Corning Regional Airport, NY last night.— AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) March 19, 2019
68 reports so far: https://t.co/ZHOkMko7UX
If you saw this event, please report it: https://t.co/N0EuOVkOgj pic.twitter.com/QQVTB5DOYA
The video was also shared on the AMS Twitter account, and was taken from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.
According to the website, some of the sighting reports are places across the Hudson Valley such as Beacon, Staatsburg, Woodbourne, and Middletown.
Did you happen to see the fireball?