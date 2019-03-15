Puppet Masters
Israel unleashes massive missile strike on Gaza in reprisal for 2 rocket launches
RT
Thu, 14 Mar 2019 16:14 UTC
Explosions were reported in Khan Younis, on the south side of Gaza, early Friday local time. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was striking "terrorist targets."
The attack comes after two missiles were registered incoming from Gaza on Thursday evening, with air-raid sirens going off in Tel Aviv. Initial reports said the Israeli Iron Dome defense system shot down one of the missiles, while the other hit an open area, but the IDF later denied them, RT's Paula Slier reported.
The Israeli government has called for diplomats from Qatar and Egypt to leave Gaza "as soon as possible," Slier reported, adding that Gaza was bracing for retaliatory airstrikes. Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, has reportedly evacuated many of its buildings and declared an emergency.
Israeli media reported that Islamic Jihad, not Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Islamic Jihad quickly denied responsibility, Slier says. So did Hamas, apparently, with a group official telling Israeli media that Hamas is "not interested in an escalation" and does not know who fired the two rockets.
While no group claimed responsibility for the attack, Israeli Education Minister and member of the security cabinet Naftali Bennett told RT he believes Hamas bears responsibility for the incident.
"Hamas has been shooting rockets at the southern part of Israel for roughly a year now and now they shot two rockets at the Tel Aviv area. It's time to defeat Hamas, it's time to demilitarize the Gaza Strip," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted an emergency meeting with his security leaders at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv in the wake of the attack. The army heads reportedly agreed on a "strong, but measured" response. Meanwhile, in an extremely rare move, Hamas reportedly offered its assistance to Israel in finding the perpetrators of the attack.
Thursday's incident is the first time since the 2014 war that rockets from Gaza have come anywhere near Tel Aviv.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
Yet another False Flag attack that ALL the Whores 4 War R US are literally famous for!! Followed by fear and hate porn and additional debt for...
Yes, a frightening read...I think some content was censored still?
So, the Cliffs of Moher...yesterday they were 'normal'...today they've gone all fantasy-esque...very nice!
A few years ago the CIA sanitized, declassified and released a 55-page pdf file called Adam and Eve. It isn't really about Adam and Eve. It's...
As an elder I had been considering getting the Shingles vaccine. Fortunately I came across an article by a doctor who had found a connection...
Comment: The timing of the strike allegedly by Islamic Jihad militants, is certainly suspicious, as is the uncharacteristic targeting of Tel Aviv. Did Bibi have infiltrators create a false flag incident so he can polish up his "tough guy" credentials ahead of the elections? The attacks are also a convenient distraction from his corruption charges.
The IDF has hit the Gaza Strip with over 100 missile strikes: Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett blames Hamas for firing two rockets into Israel