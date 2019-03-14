The part of your brain responsible for ASMR catalogs music, and appears to be a stronghold against Alzheimer's and dementia.Some music inspires you to move your feet, some inspires you to get out there and change the world. In any case, and to move hurriedly on to the point of this article, it's fair to say that music moves people in special ways.Some even think that it explains why people go to church, for example, "feeling the Lord move through you", but that's another article for another time.This phenomenon has been observed several times but rarely studied properly. One of the most famous examples of this is the story of Henry, who comes out of dementia while listening to songs from his youth:Jeff Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor in Radiology at the University of Utah Health and contributing author on the study, says "In our society, the diagnoses of dementia are snowballing and are taxing resources to the max.