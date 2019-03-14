Puppet Masters
Report: Mueller may be wrapping up, As "Pitbull" Weissmann to step down
SaraACarter.com
Thu, 14 Mar 2019 15:41 UTC
Special Counsel spokesman Peter Carr told SaraACarter.com that "Andrew Weissmann will be concluding his detail to the Special Counsel's Office in the near future." Carr did not elaborate on whether or not Mueller's Special Counsel will be wrapping up.
Weissmann, described by The New York Times as Mueller's "Pitbull" for his style and tactics of prosecuting cases. In 2015 Weissmann was selected to run the Department of Justice's criminal fraud section and was later handpicked by Mueller to join the ongoing Special Counsel's Office investigation into the alleged obstruction and alleged collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
Weissmann mainly oversaw the case against Paul Manafort, who has now been sentenced to seven and half years in prison for tax and bank fraud.
According to NPR Weissmann is leaving to teach at New York University and work on a variety of public service projects. Apparently, "this includes his longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions by shoring up forensic science standards used in courts," the sources told NPR.
Weissmann, however, has not been without criticism. This reporter has written numerous stories on Weissmann's tactics.
For example, in 1997 Weissmann was officially reprimanded by a judge in the Eastern District of New York for withholding evidence. Weissmann was also reported to the Department of Justice Inspector General and Senate Judiciary Committee in 2016 for alleged "corrupt legal practices," according to documents and the attorney involved in a whistleblower case.
Civil rights and Criminal Defense Attorney David Schoen told this reporter in earlier interviews that Weissmann needs to be investigated for alleged past misconduct in court cases.
Defense Attorney Sidney Powell, has called Weissmann the poster boy for prosecutorial misconduct. She said Mueller handpicked Weissmann for lead prosecutor in the Special Counsel's office because of his past tactics. For example, she said, in the Enron Task Force case where Weissmann was also appointed by Mueller.
She said Weissmann prosecuted Arthur Anderson, then CEO of the accounting company targeted by Weissmann. Weissmann said Anderson was allegedly destroying evidence but Powell said the charge was not real. She told this reporter that Weissmann combined two separate statutes to make a "crime out of something that wasn't."
Powell, who wrote LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice after she won the case against Weissmann in the Supreme Court. However, Anderson was ruined and so was his company that employed tens of thousands of people.
In fact, Justice William Rehnquist wrote the unanimous decision for the majority on the Supreme Court which noted that Andersen had not committed the crime Weissmann had prosecuted him for.