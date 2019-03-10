© Marvel Russia

Inspired by 'Captain Marvel,' the new US film that hit cinema screens this week, a Russian aerobatic team took to the sky to show off their remarkable piloting skills.The pilots and their light jets performed this weekend to celebrate the newly released American superhero movie. Breathtaking footage shows four planes flying in a tight diamond formation, and then trailing blue and red smoke to mimic the star from the 'Captain Marvel' film.One of the pilots was Svetlana Kapanina, who has been performing as an aerobatic display pilot since 1988.The movie, starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson, focuses on the story of Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers, who eventually becomes Captain Marvel after Earth finds itself at the heart of a galactic conflict between two alien worlds.