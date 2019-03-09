Earth Changes
Flash flood kills 6 children in South Africa
Times Live
Sat, 09 Mar 2019 20:06 UTC
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Engineer Corps would urgently construct a bridge over the Mgxojeni river in the village of Pontseng, which claimed the lives of children between the ages of 5 and 7 as they were walking home from school.
Witnesses said the victims were among 17 children who were caught halfway across the river when floodwaters suddenly arrived. All of them were swept away but villagers rescued 11.
Mapisa-Nqakula said on Saturday that an assessment team had already been sent to Matatiele.
"The decision was taken following a number of requests to the minister of defence and military veterans for assistance by the affected communities.
"Subsequently, the South African Army's Engineer Corps has put together a team that will make a determination as to what should be done in aid of the people ... over and above the bridge to be constructed.
"This team of engineers has been building bridges in the rural Eastern Cape for a while now, therefore share a special bond with the northern part of the Eastern Cape."
The children who lost their lives were in grade R and grade 2 at Popopo Primary in Popopo village, and were on their way home to Freystata.
Popopo Primary principal Karabo Hantsi fought back tears as he spoke to the Daily Dispatch at the river. "I am devastated to lose six children at once. This is such a disaster. The entire school community is in shock and in mourning."
He said when the pupils were released from school at 2pm there was no sign of rain. "About 20 minutes later a heavy storm came from nowhere and took everybody by surprise.
"I was worried with the children going home to Freystata and I was devastated to hear some have been drowned."
There is no school in Freystata and children have to cross three streams during their 5km walk to Popopo Primary.
Parents and community leaders said they had made many requests for bridges, not only with Matatiele's local authority, Elundini municipality, but with the overseeing district municipality, Alfred Nzo.
Source: Daily Dispatch
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
Recent Comments
"Evolution, in particular, means many different things. On one level, it simply says things change over time. No controversy there. On another...
As a organic gardener who depends on my garden for all my vegetables, over the last 3 years I have notices a shortening of the growing season in...
The real issue here isn't teaching kids about gender-social issues. Its about the government having control over what children do and learn,...
The things most affecting climate are - the solar minimum, cyclical changes in Earth's orbit & the tilt of Earth's axis (Milankovitch cycles),...
It is a hoax..... proven time and time again.... Natural fluctuations … has happened before and will happen again.