Flores Island
Heavy rain in East Nusa Tenggara Province on Flores Island caused flooding and landslides in the Komodo and Mbliling Districts of West Manggarai Regency early on 07 March, 2019.
According to a report by national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, at least 2 people have died, 6 are still missing and 3 reported injured.
Three homes and a bridge have also been severely damaged and important transport routes blocked by landslides.
As of 08 March disaster authorities were still carrying out evacuations and damage assessments.
Java Island
Heavy rain has also caused rivers to overflow in East and West Java over the last few days. According to a report of 08 March by ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), flooding has affected 168,393 people from 34,542 households across the two provinces.
According to BNPB, increased activities of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an atmospheric phenomenon that brings wet masses of air from the Indian Ocean to the east, resulted in moderate to high intensity rainfall in several areas in West and East Java from Wednesday, 06 March 2019.
Several rivers, including the Citarum river, have broken their banks causing major flooding. Some of the affected areas were reportedly under flood waters of up to 2.8 metres deep.
West Java
In Bandung Regency in West Java, several homes and public buildings have been damaged, 22,105 households affected and 283 people displaced. Much of the flooding in the regency was caused by the overflowing Citarum river.
East Java
People have also evacuated homes in East Java, where flooding was reported in a total of 15 regencies (Madiun, Nganjuk, Ngawi, Magetan, Sidoarjo, Kediri, Bojonegoro, Tuban, Probolinggo, Gresik, Pacitan, Tranggalek, Ponorogo, Lamongan and Blitar). One fatality was reported in Probolinggo Regency, East Java.
The worst affected area is Madiun Regency, where 17,268 people from 4,317 households have been affected by floods. Homes, rice fields, roads and dikes have also been damaged.
Social Media
Longsor dan banjir landa Kecamatan Komodo dan Mbliling Kabupaten Manggarai Barat Provinsi NTT pada 7/3/2019 pukul 07.00 WIT. 2 orang meninggal dunia, 6 orang hilang dan 3 orang luka-luka. Ruas jalan Ruteng - Labuan Bajo lumpuh total akibat longsor. pic.twitter.com/AWuyvQ3GO9— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 8, 2019
22.105 KK Terdampak Banjir di Kabupaten Bandung https://t.co/iC1r2P2Zcg #infoBDG pic.twitter.com/YtSnjhqhiv— BANDUNG (@infobdg) March 8, 2019
Senandung warga yg yerkena dampak banjir kab Bandung. pic.twitter.com/y38fX0frgr— MP (@priyoatto1) March 7, 2019