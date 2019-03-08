© BNPB



At least 3 people have died and six more are missing after torrential rain and severe flooding in parts of Indonesia since 06 March, 2019.Heavy rain in East Nusa Tenggara Province on Flores Island caused flooding and landslides in the Komodo and Mbliling Districts of West Manggarai Regency early on 07 March, 2019.According to a report by national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho,Three homes and a bridge have also been severely damaged andAs of 08 March disaster authorities were still carrying out evacuations and damage assessments.Heavy rain has also caused rivers to overflow in East and West Java over the last few days. According to a report of 08 March by ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA),According to BNPB, increased activities of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an atmospheric phenomenon that brings wet masses of air from the Indian Ocean to the east, resulted in moderate to high intensity rainfall in several areas in West and East Java from Wednesday, 06 March 2019.In Bandung Regency in West Java, several homes and public buildings have been damaged, 22,105 households affected and 283 people displaced. Much of the flooding in the regency was caused by the overflowing Citarum river.People have also evacuated homes in East Java, where flooding was reported in a total of 15 regencies (Madiun, Nganjuk, Ngawi, Magetan, Sidoarjo, Kediri, Bojonegoro, Tuban, Probolinggo, Gresik, Pacitan, Tranggalek, Ponorogo, Lamongan and Blitar). One fatality was reported in Probolinggo Regency, East Java.The worst affected area is Madiun Regency, where