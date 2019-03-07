© Global Look Press / Valentin Wolf

Italy is planning to formally back China's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It would become the first G7 nation to join the ambitious project which promises to significantly boost global trade.Rome is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding to officially support the project, championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, by the end of March, according to Michele Geraci, undersecretary in Italy's Ministry of Economic Development as quoted by FT."The negotiation is not over yet, but it is possible that it will be concluded in time for Xi's visit,"Geraci told the media.Italy's move has not been received well in Washington. The project, known as the new Silk Road, will not help Italy economically and may significantly damage the country's international image, according to the White House.The Belt and Road Initiative is expected to provide effective connectivity and boost China's cooperation with more than 80 countries in Southeast and Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa via various infrastructure projects on the lines of the old Silk Road. The project promises to significantly boost global trade, cutting trading costs by half for the countries involved.