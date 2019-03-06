Prosecutors have called for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen to be tried for tweeting pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State group, judicial sources said.Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after ISIS jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris - and after a French journalist drew a comparison between the jihadist group and her party.One of the pictures showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the Sunni extremists. Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank and the third showed a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage. 'Daesh is this!' Le Pen wrote in a caption, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.if an investigating magistrate decides a trial should take place for 'circulating violent pictures liable to bee seen by children'.Prosecutors demanded that another member of her National Rally party, Gilbert Collard, also be tried on similar charges.Last year, she expressed outrage after the investigative magistrate called for her to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with her tweeting. She has denounced the case against her as a violation of her freedom of expression.