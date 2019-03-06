Ivanka Trump
President Trump reportedly pressured White House staff to grant his eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump a security clearance.

Three sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Trump demanded former chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn approve clearances for his daughter.

Presidents have the authority to grant security clearances, but most instances fall on the White House personnel security office, which makes its determination after the FBI has completed a background check of the individual.

The CNN reports comes after the New York Times reported last week that Trump ordered Kelly to grant Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, a top security clearance even though intelligence officials expressed concerns.

The sources said that Trump pushed Kelly and McGahn to make the decision regarding Ivanka Trump and her husband's clearances after the personnel offices expressed concern that the president could be tainting the process in favor of his family.

After both refused to comply, Trump moved forward with getting his daughter and son-in-law security clearances.

Sources told CNN that it's possible Ivanka Trump was unaware that there were any red flags raised during her background check.

"[She] did not seek, nor have, outside counsel involved in her process as no issues were ever raised," a source familiar with the process said.

Last month, she denied to ABC News that the president was involved in her husband's clearance.