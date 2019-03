© JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty

U.S. court restrictions on the government's ability to keep children in immigration jails - and the sheer volume of people arriving - have left Homeland Security agencies [on the border] defaulting increasingly to the overflow model Trump deplores as "catch-and-release."

[Dionel] Martinez said he paid 30,000 Guatemalan quetzals, about $2,500, to a "coyote" smuggling guide. It was a cheap rate, but it meant that he and his son traveled through Mexico in trucks, like cargo.



Across rural Guatemala, Martinez said, word has spread that those who travel with a child can expect to be released from U.S. custody. Smugglers were offering two-for-one pricing, knowing they just needed to deliver clients to the border - not across it - for an easy surrender to U.S. agents.

The cross-border migrant inflow may reach 100,000 people in March, according to the Washington Post."The number of migrants taken into custody last year jumped 39 percent from February to March, and a similar increase this month would push levels to 100,000 detentions or more," the Washington Post reported March 4. The paper continued An inflow of 100,000 per month brings migration up towards the levels encouraged by former President George W. Bush before his economic bubble and 2008 crash.The Washington Post reported:Trump initially pushed the cross-border flow down to 16,000 in April 2017. But the migrants - aided by the coyotes, cartels, and American immigration lawyers - have learned how to exploit the catch-and-release rules, which have been created for their benefit by Congress and the courts.The rising population of migrants also provides the establishment with more political chits they can play to minimize future border curbs, and also to prevent Trump from pushing his lower immigration/higher wage Four Pillars reform plan.That reform plan was blocked in 2018 after Trump lost his political leverage by agreeing to sign a tax cut before signing an immigration reform. His appointees hide whenever his pro-American reform message needs to be declared before cameras and Congress.He is echoing business's demand for "merit" immigration of foreign college graduates, partly because his "Hire American" policy is successfully pressuring employers to raise voters' wages and to invest in American-made, productivity-boosting machinery."We need an immigration policy that's going to be great for our corporations and our great companies," Trump said at the March 3 CPAC convention. "Now, we want people to come in, we need workers to come in, but they've got to come in legally and they've got to come in through merit."Amid the border rush, Trump's lawyers are still trying to overcome the 2015 Flores catch-and-release court decision, to quickly repatriate border crosses, and to quickly process asylum claims. Officials are still gradually extending the "Remain in Mexico" plan, which requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their claims are heard by judges, but that plan's potential can be blocked by Mexican officials and California judges.Central and South Americans include tens of millions of rational young men and women who know the border is being held open by Democrats and Republicans, judges and employers.That annual inflow of roughly one million legal immigrants - as well as the population of two million visa workers and eight million working illegal immigrants - spikes profits and Wall Street values by shrinking salaries for 150 million blue-collar and white-collar employees, especially the wages earned by the four million young Americans who join the labor force each year.