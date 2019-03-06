Sources

A question to be asked is why are temperatures getting colder in the spring for the 3rd year in a row resulting in crop losses after an early warm February? This was not predicted with Global Warming, winters were supposed to be milder and shorter as CO2 warmed the planet, but we get the opposite, so there must be an alternative explanation. I feel it is the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum.Record cold, record snow, 30F below normal as we pass into the second week of March is not normal. Fruit and flowers already started to bud and now the superfreeze 3.0 in North America will decimate growers as we have seen for the third year in a row. when will the corporate media begin to ask tough questions as why this falls outside CO2 predictions for the climate?