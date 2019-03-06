Society's Child
UK police investigate explosives sent to Waterloo Station, Heathrow and London City Airports
Sky News
Tue, 05 Mar 2019 18:56 UTC
Officers were called to Waterloo Station, London City Airport and an office building near Heathrow Airport in separate incidents within hours of each other earlier today.
Three A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags were found, the Met Police has now confirmed.
Specialist officers have assessed the packages, which were found to be "small improvised explosive devices".
The devices were "not sophisticated", they said.
Counter terrorism officers say they are treating the incidents as "a linked series" but are "keeping an open mind regarding motives".
In a statement, the force said: "These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened."
Police were first called to The Compass Centre, an office for Heathrow Airport, at 9.55am.
Officers said the package sent there was opened by staff, "causing the device to initiate [which] resulted in part of the package burning".
The building was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was injured.
Police added: "Specialist officers attended and made the device safe. The building remains closed as enquiries continue. The building is not based at Heathrow Airport, and flights have not been affected by this incident."
"At approximately 12.10 today, police were called to a report of a suspicious package at London City Airport Aviation House, Royal Docks, Newham.
Aviation House near London City Airport was evacuated as a precaution but the airport tweeted to say there was no impact on flights.
In a statement about the incident at Waterloo, British Transport Police said: "We were called to Waterloo station at 11.40am today following reports of a suspicious package.
"The item is currently being assessed by specialist teams.
"Cordons are in place, however train services continue to operate as normal at this time."
South Western Rail have said a small cordon is in place but services are still running.
Russia and the U.S. don't have any significant ideological differences, but we do have fundamental cultural differences. Individualism lies at the core of the American identity, while Russia has been a country of collectivism. One student of Pushkin's legacy has formulated this difference very aptly. Take Scarlett O'Hara from 'Gone With The Wind', for instance. She says: "I'll never be hungry again." This is the most important thing for her. Russians have different, far loftier ambitions - more of the spiritual kind. It's more about your relationship with God. We have different visions of life. That's why it's very difficult to understand each other, but it's still possible.
Comment: The 'obvious connection' being made is that this is intended to influence the Brexit negotiations, with the bomb threats ostensibly being a reminder from Irish nationalists that 'we're still here' as the potential return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland looms.
Less obvious is whether this is connected with the simultaneous 'suspicious packages' being sent to government ministers in Dublin, which sparked an 'anti-terror' military lock-down there two days ago.