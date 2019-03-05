Puppet Masters
UK pulls White Helmets worker's citizenship for ties to al-Qaeda
RT
Tue, 05 Mar 2019 18:23 UTC
Sharif left the UK for Syria together with his British wife around 2012, and has been working with supposed aid groups operating in militant-controlled territories there. His exploits were the subject of several dramatic reports in mainstream Western media outlets.
But in 2017, his British citizenship was revoked by the UK Home Office, which has discovered that he was "aligned with an Al-Qaeda-aligned group." It reasoned that his return to the UK "would present a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom."
Sharif's lawyers have now obtained an order to lift his anonymity so that he can publicly deny links to Al-Qaeda and speak out about the perceived injustice to some of the same outlets that had given him positive press before.
In an interview with the BBC, Sharif - an opponent of Syrian President Bashar Assad's "regime" - admitted he had fought in Syria and carried an AK-47 assault rifle. But he claims that he had only used it for defense and is therefore not a fighter.
Among the groups Sharif has worked with is the controversial Western-sponsored White Helmets, whose apparent links to terrorist groups have been questioned time and time again. Unlike the White Helmets, however, Sharif is not being given a hero's welcome by the UK.
RT has contacted the UK Home Office for comment.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US meddles again - warns Arab states against thaw with Syria's Assad
- UK pulls White Helmets worker's citizenship for ties to al-Qaeda
- 'Anonymous intelligence sources' are thriving in the post-Skripal limelight
- Why is Britain putting a new roof on Skripal 'house of horrors'
- UN report condemns bloody response to Gaza protests: Corbyn renews calls to end UK arms sales to Israel
- Israel receives US THAAD missile defense system - part of 'joint exercises'
- Indian media publishes 'minute-by-minute' account of India & Pakistan's aerial dogfight
- Former acting AG Whitaker leaves the Justice Department
- Pakistani PM Imran Khan rejects calls to award him Nobel Peace Prize, says it should go to whoever resolves Kashmir dispute
- Shocking video shows disabled Yellow Vest protester pepper sprayed in face by French police
- Escalation: Pakistani drone shot down by Sukhoi-30 jet in Bikaner, India
- South African party leader insists that 'whites should serve blacks'
- Largest public petition in Europe's history rails against Article 13 - which will allow for an internet "oligopoly" in the name of copyright infringement
- Gallup Poll: Americans deceived regarding United States' image around the world
- Merde!!! Cops get hit with fecal bombs during Yellow Vest protests in Marseille
- When bubbles burst: Tesla cars, the new cycle of Marxism and the end of global warming
- Kremlin: Russia suspends INF Treaty with the US
- Paul Craig Roberts: Is neoliberalism killing Russia?
- Son of Bin Laden may lead new generation of Al-Qaeda, the timing is perfect
- Soros Foundation demands EU increase pressure on Poland 'or EU won't survive'
- US meddles again - warns Arab states against thaw with Syria's Assad
- UK pulls White Helmets worker's citizenship for ties to al-Qaeda
- Why is Britain putting a new roof on Skripal 'house of horrors'
- UN report condemns bloody response to Gaza protests: Corbyn renews calls to end UK arms sales to Israel
- Israel receives US THAAD missile defense system - part of 'joint exercises'
- Indian media publishes 'minute-by-minute' account of India & Pakistan's aerial dogfight
- Former acting AG Whitaker leaves the Justice Department
- Pakistani PM Imran Khan rejects calls to award him Nobel Peace Prize, says it should go to whoever resolves Kashmir dispute
- Escalation: Pakistani drone shot down by Sukhoi-30 jet in Bikaner, India
- Kremlin: Russia suspends INF Treaty with the US
- Paul Craig Roberts: Is neoliberalism killing Russia?
- Son of Bin Laden may lead new generation of Al-Qaeda, the timing is perfect
- Soros Foundation demands EU increase pressure on Poland 'or EU won't survive'
- 'Last nail in the coffin for US peacemaking': US merges Palestinian mission with its embassy in Israel
- 'It's a Tory bribe, plain and simple': Labour MPs blast May over £1.6B pledge for 'left behind' towns
- If France taxed tech giants it could earn hundreds of millions
- China's 'weak' annual economic growth is greater than the whole of Australia's economy
- Goldman Sachs: US tariffs against China remain into 2020 even if trade deal is reached
- Israel lobby rebuts Omar's claims about its immense influence by exerting its immense influence
- One year after Salisbury poisoning, still no evidence of Novichok nerve agent use disclosed to public
- 'Anonymous intelligence sources' are thriving in the post-Skripal limelight
- Shocking video shows disabled Yellow Vest protester pepper sprayed in face by French police
- South African party leader insists that 'whites should serve blacks'
- Largest public petition in Europe's history rails against Article 13 - which will allow for an internet "oligopoly" in the name of copyright infringement
- Gallup Poll: Americans deceived regarding United States' image around the world
- Merde!!! Cops get hit with fecal bombs during Yellow Vest protests in Marseille
- When bubbles burst: Tesla cars, the new cycle of Marxism and the end of global warming
- Women's sports may one day soon consist entirely of men
- Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians after an alleged 'car-ramming' attack
- 'Novichok' victim's son writes letter to Putin, says he's feeling 'betrayed' by UK
- Video shows Greek police pelted with petrol bombs as masked attackers take to Turkish consulate
- Paul Joseph Watson: Portland is a sh*thole city
- Best of the Web: Don't get caught up by the fascinating spell cast by weasels
- Amazon just joined the Big Tech assault on anti-vaccine information
- If central banks are the only game in town, then we're all likely to lose
- 'The Monastery': Short film depicts courage and sacrifice by the separatist fighters of Donbass
- Fate of orcas & belugas from 'whale jail' should be decided today - Kremlin
- Roscosmos official to lose job after calling residents of low-quality buildings 'scumbags'
- Underground fire at Arkansas dump raises health concerns
- 'Miracle' ending in Northern California as sisters Caroline and Leia Carrico, ages 5 and 8, found alive
- Balamku: Maya ritual cave untouched for 1,000 years stuns archaeologists
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- Flashback Best of the Web: Never Forget: Interviews With Waco Survivor David Thibodeau and FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner Give Very Different Perspectives on Tragic Event
- Mad Science: The history of misguided attempts to geoengineer Earth
- The last megaquake that rocked the Pacific Northwest
- Why do they hate us? Why the West should stop its Middle East interventions
- 6ft "Pictish stone" with eagle symbol discovered in north of Scotland
- How Britain forcefully depopulated an entire archipelago - then covered it up
- Chilean petroglyphs may have been used for star-gazing
- Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal posture
- Prehistoric Siberians may have traveled 1,500 kilometers by dogsled
- Best of the Web: Alternative History of Al-Qaeda: Anwar al-Awlaki - jihadist, spy, or both?
- Belarus ghetto site: Mass grave found containing 1000 bodies, site of where 28K Jews were killed by Nazis
- Virgin of the rocks: A subversive message hidden by Da Vinci
- Tooth plaque shows drinking milk goes back 3,000 years in Mongolia
- Quarrying of Stonehenge 'bluestones' dated to 3000 BC according to UK study
- Sheela-na-gigs: The naked women adorning Britain's churches
- Archaeologist finds new evidence of the Romans who escaped Mt. Vesuvius
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- Researchers detect giant cosmic bubbles emitting shockwaves through galaxy
- 'Medusa' virus turns amoebas to 'stone' discovered in Japan
- Forget government-issued food pyramids, let an algorithm tell you how to eat
- 'Catch up sleep' doesn't work says new research
- Land plants escaped the mass extinction 251 million years ago
- Major survey finds worms are rare or absent in 40% of fields
- Scientists puzzled as atmospheric methane levels continue increasing
- Not sci-fi: Lasers to be used against mini-drones in future claims military expert
- Singing revolutions: Whale songs 'complex' and 'revolutionary'
- Poland showing signs towards procuring 32 F-35 fifth-generation jets
- Researchers discover every species has backup plans in network of protein interactions
- New study reveals Mars had a 'planet-wide groundwater system'
- The unsolved mystery of the Earth blobs
- Lab grown meat could produce more 'damage' than the real thing, scientists warn
- Human super-vision using nanoparticles maybe an option soon
- Co-founder of Kaspersky Lab: Russia can be unplugged from World Wide Web, but it's not quite ready
- 'Nature' falls into the progressive tiger pit, claims Neurosexism is a 'myth'
- Putin details why Russia's military tech changes balance of power
- Our Sun's 'near miss' with Scholz's star
- Five creepy things AI has started doing all on its own
- Snowstorm blankets Colorado ski resorts with up to 45 inches of new powder
- Record cold, unprecedented temperatures for early March in Denver, Colorado
- Avalanches bury part of Interstate 70 in Summit County, Colorado
- Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine - death toll reaches 17 (UPDATE)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global 'Peak Wheat' production has arrived - What it means for you
- Rio Colorado, Argentina hit by unusual frost at the height of summer
- Alabama tornadoes kill at least 23 and cause 'catastrophic' damage - UPDATE
- Late winter snow slams Northeast US, canceling flights and shuttering schools in major cities
- Roads closed after heavy snowfall in Galyat, Pakistan
- Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran - Dozens feared dead after devastating flash floods
- Incredible footage shows massive landslide in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Mad dog: Video of pit bull terrier attacking kitesurfer in Argentina
- Five-year-old girl dies after attack by dog pack in Uttarakhand, India
- Hailstorm kills over 1000 birds in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Heavy snow brings hardship for Minnesota dairy farms
- Record-breaking snowfall for February in Idaho
- Australian bushfire emergency: Eastern Victoria's rolling inferno
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Massive, crushing snows - Seismic shifts in food retail - Grand Solar Minimum
- 4 months' worth of rain in 30 hours floods desert city of Kandahar, Afghanistan - At least 20 killed, 2000 homes damaged
- Coldest February on record in Metro Vancouver, Canada
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Facts you need to know about syphilis
- Fatty liver disease is triggered by choline deficiency
- More than 11,000 people are now suing Bayer over Roundup cancer link
- Best of the Web: The Daily Mail slams Harcombe, Malhotra and Kendrick as 'dangerous statins deniers'
- Propaganda Alert! UNICEF blames 'vaccine hesitancy' for measles uptick
- Anti-vaccine movies disappear from Amazon, are books next?
- The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons: Statement on Federal Vaccine Mandates
- Weight Watchers is getting crushed by keto
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates & his relationship with Big Pharma
- Consumers should not be in the dark on dangers lurking in personal care products
- Tree resins: Forgotten natural remedies
- Hands off the chocolate! First chocolate company to brag about being pro-GMO supports GMO cacao trees
- The logic, wisdom and scientific evidence for the homeopathic treatment of influenza
- Why getting enough sleep reduces cardiovascular disease risk
- My mother's vegetarian diet contributed to her early death. We should all learn from it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccination Nation - Ramping Up The Hysteria
- Nuclear medicine fallout: Cremated man's ash spread radioactivity in local area - study
- Glyphosate found in most samples of popular beers and wines
- Daycare staffer's rare, potentially deadly infection prompts request that parents keep non-vaccinated children at home
- Monsanto: judge threatens to 'shut down' cancer patient's lawyer
- Connection is a core human need, but we are terrible at it
- Your romantic partner is probably not as smart as you think they are, suggests new study
- The age of anxiety: Fake news plays its part
- The power of neuroplasticity: Boy's brain rewires itself even with 1/6th of its contents missing
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion
- How to de-clutter your thoughts and emotions
- Too much 'idiot box' leaves older folk lost for words
- Stop iPhone parenting and give your children the attention they need
- Jordan Peterson on Art, Mythology, Fame and Education
- Do Not Disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain
- Bring 'Hygge' principles in to your home: How the Danish lifestyle can change your winter
- Why stress is one of the best predictors of high life satisfaction
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
Quote of the Day
I don't know why America always thinks she has to run all around the world forcing people to take our way of governance at the barrel of a gun. When you've got something really good, you don't have to force it on people. They will steal it!
Recent Comments
Putin Alone will not solve Russians problems... The Russian elite is so westernized that the Pill will be difficult to change... Maybe it is...
SUSTAINABLE is good. SUSTAINABLE is the catchword of the decade. If you add sustainable to your product description, it means it's good. Yes, this...
The fictional "greenhouse gasses" just lead to that Carbon tax that the Deep State people are lusting for. So, where is the glass ceiling that...
Sounds like he has he passed all his CIA exams
the archeologists making those finds wouldn't understand it anyways
Comment: Do the empire's dirty work, and you don't even get to keep the t-shirt. Revolutionaries, radicals and mercenaries of the world, take notice: a helping hand from shady Western intel sources is easily revoked, then you're on your own, or worse.