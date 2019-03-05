The Untold History of Syphilis

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by the Treponema pallidum bacterium.This infection is spread from one person to another during anal, vaginal or oral sex,through contact with a syphilis sore of an infected person. The bacteria make their way through the body via minor cuts or abrasions in the skin or through the mucous membranes.Syphilis can also be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her child during pregnancy, or during labor and delivery, resulting in a condition called congenital syphilis.The infection-causing bacteria enter the placenta and then infect the baby.Syphilis has been affecting people for many centuries now, with the first known syphilis outbreak recorded in Renaissance Italy in 1495, after Charles VIII invaded Naples. Early theories about the origin of this infection suggest that sexual relations between a French leper and a Spanish prostitute infected with gonorrhea, another type of STD, triggered the new disease, called syphilis today.The story goes on to surmise that the prostitute eventually infected other soldiers. A different fabled version of this account suggests that a prostitute with a uterine abscess who had sex with a leper started the new disease.Intriguing as its origin and name are, the fact remained that it quickly spread across Europe, claiming numerous lives. In 1496, mercury was first used to treat this STD,although it backfired because it led to fatal cases of mercury poisoning.In recent years, there has been a steady rise in the number of recorded cases of primary and secondary syphilis among MSM and in heterosexual men and women.As such, it's possible that there will be more recorded cases in the years to come.Syphilis can cause immense discomfort and can be a source of embarrassment, but the good news is that there are ways to prevent it from affecting you. Providing yourself with enough information regarding this STD is arguably one of your best defenses.Take time to read these pages to learn what syphilis is, its usual symptoms, the known stages of the infection, and the most effective preventive measures and treatments that may work in addressing the disease. Share this information with your family and friends so they too can stay vigilant against this disease.