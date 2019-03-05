portland shithole
"A shit-stained, drug soaked, degenerate, morose, despondent, perma-drizzle freak show. Capital of Antifa, capital of sexual deviancy, capital of depression - in short, another progressive Utopia."

A fact-filled and detailed account of how progressive values have destroyed the formerly lovely city of Portland, Oregon. A cautionary tale for America and Europe.

Shocking video of how out of control things have gotten there.