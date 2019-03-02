Mother Nature set a new record for Iowa in February.The accumulation of snow during this winter season is setting records, too. Glisan said that's remarkable because December temperatures were five degrees above average and the majority of precipitation that fell before the turn of the year was rain."It wasn't until we got into January and then, especially, February when we started getting record snowfall," Glisan said.A snow pack was established early in the season with the blizzard after Thanksgiving in southern Iowa, according to Glisan.As for what's causing this snow cycle, Glisan points to what he calls the "arctic intrusion" in late January. That's when temperatures dipped to the negative 30 and negative 40 range."We've been stuck after that in a very active polar jet pattern where we have every four or five days systems moving through the state dumping anywhere from three to six inches at a given time," Glisan said, "and that pattern has just stuck onto the state for the last month."There's a chance of light snow this weekend, but Glisan says the weather should be "relatively calm" across the state. A batch of arctic air will cause temperatures to dip at the beginning of next week, but Glisan predicts a "gradual warm-up" after that.