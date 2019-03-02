After the last 24 hours snow we moved up from the 6th snowiest month on record to 4th! This is it for February 2019 snowfall... good riddance! pic.twitter.com/LSVrfceXzw — Sven Sundgaard (@svensundgaard) February 27, 2019



blowing away the old record by nearly 30″!

There have been 73.8" of snowfall in Rochester & 52.2" in La Crosse so far this season, making it the 5th snowiest season for Rochester. Records for the snowiest February were broken at both sites, with Rochester beating the previous record by 19.9"! #Rochester #LaCrosse pic.twitter.com/nXVmcKC9tR — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) March 1, 2019



Hey La Crosse. You just broke your record for #Feb Snow! Feb 2019 now stands at 31.1", old record was 31.0 in 1959 #wiwx #snowrecord #lacrossewi — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) February 27, 2019



This February has been Duluth's snowiest February on record. There is another chance for snow tomorrow night so this amount will likely increase. Here is a look at the top ten monthly snowfall records for February at Duluth. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LgUv6G6m3j — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) February 25, 2019



Has it seemed snowier than normal this month? That's because it has been! Both Fargo & Grand Forks have broken their February snow records. pic.twitter.com/d1aK3F0aIp — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) February 25, 2019



Some full season records may be in jeopardy before the last snowflakes fly.

Storm after storm over the last month produced record snowfall across the Upper Midwest.In Minneapolis, it was the snowiest month since 1991 and now is the 4th snowiest month on record.(previous record was 26.5″ from 1962).. Record February snowfall was also seen in La Crosse, Wisconsin at 31.1″.St. Cloud, Minnesota also set a February snowfall record at 27.6″.(updated from the tweet below).In North Dakota, snowfall records for February were also set. Grand Forks airport measured 23.2″, the Grand Forks NWS office saw 27.0″ and Fargo recorded 21.4″ (updated amounts from the tweet below).