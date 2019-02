© AdobeStock

"Government spending increases every year uncontrollably, but it does so at an exponential rate. That will also increase the debt burden to the same extent in the near future. The only solution to these problems is a total return to a capitalist economic system, which encourages healthy growth.



"The chance that the ANC government, as well as the politicians and the 'economic specialists' will ever understand and accept it, is clearly not a strong possibility. That is why the ANC government will only need at most another five years to destroy the economy and the country." -Fanie Brink

South Africa's approach towards the dreaded "fiscal cliff" has been a hot-button issue in Parliament this week. A Wits University professor told the Standing Committee on Finance that the country would run out of money by 2042. But other experts believe a disaster is much closer than that.Janie Rossouw said that Mzansi has 23 years left before it all goes to hell in a hand-basket, explaining that the "exorbitant" cost of ministries is one of the most punishing features of the national budget.The EFF is calling for the government to scrap deputy ministers in an attempt to combat this wild spending. A total of 35 people in these positions make-up a wage bill of R68 950 000 a year Over a five-year term, that would amount to almost R345 million - that's just under the total amount President Cyril Ramaphosa released for a stimulus package last September.The professor also lambasted the failures of Eskom, claiming that the SOE had pushed us "closer than ever" towards the cliff-edge.The independent agricultural economist suggests thatBrink criticised Rossouw for being too optimistic if anything. He claims that the 2042 projection provides the ANC with a comfort zone and actually gives a better perception of the economy than what he believes to be true.