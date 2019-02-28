The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
The article you are trying to view either no longer exists, or the address is incorrect.
Try the search box at the top right of the page.
If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States.
There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful.
Bernie is a pussy. Him running and cowering from Alex Jones in that airport scenario showed the world this fact. Another spineless meat-puppet.
Up front and Centre RCMP also now involved [Link] [Link] [Link]
There is also the question of where the gold reserves from other invaded countries finally ended up? Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran and Libya, come to...
There are bears and deer and who knows what else In the desert. Seen them myself ;) Oil IS renewable energy, They just don't want you to think it...
Hillary got 10 tons probably
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2019 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE