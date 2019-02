© REUTERS/Leah Millis



The Trump administration reportedly won't demand that North Korea disclose all the particulars of its nuclear program for now, dropping the requestThe move, which some have argued robs President Donald Trump's push for the "complete and irreversible" de-nuclearization of any merit, was reported by NBC News, which cited current and former US officials. The officials said thatWith the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in full swing, little is known about the agenda of the talks. It has been speculated profusely that the negotiations will focus on the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, considered to be the main pillar of the North Korean nuclear program.According to officials cited by NBC,Previously, the North Korean leader hinted that he is willing to use a potential scaling back of operations at Yongbyon as a bargaining chip to ease the burden of economic and financial sanctions. At an intra-Korean summit with his South Korean counterpart, President Moon Jae-in in September,in accordance with the "spirit" of the first Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore.However,, drawing anger from Pyongyang and stalling any further progress towards a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.There is little hope for a breakthrough this time. US officials have reportedly warned Trump against offering anything substantial in return.Last week, the State Department reaffirmed Washington's stance on the North Korea sanctions, saying that they would remain in place "until we've achieved our final result of fully, finally verified denuclearization."While the Trump administration credits its campaign of "maximum pressure" for its rapprochement with Pyongyang, South Korea, a US ally in the region, has been calling on Washington to do its part in solving the Korean deadlock.Moon said in January that "bold action" from Pyongyang should coincide with the US partially lifting sanctions if the denuclearization efforts are to bear fruit.