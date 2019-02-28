© Flickr

And Washington looks to Pakistan rather, not so much to contain and disrupt the Taliban, but to co-opt it through a 'peace accord' into accepting to be another US military 'hub' to match America's revamped military 'hub' in Erbil (the Kurdish part of Iraq, which borders the Kurdish provinces of Iran).

"What the Saudis and Emiratis are expecting as follow-up in the near future is a certain "rebooting" of the traditional Afghan-Islamist ideology of the Taliban and its quintessentially nationalistic "Afghan-centric" outlook with a significant dosage of Wahhabi indoctrination ... [so as to] make it possible [to] integrate the Taliban into the global jihadi network and co-habitate it with extremist organisations such as the variants of Islamic State or al-Qaeda ... so that geopolitical projects can be undertaken in regions such as Central Asia and the Caucasus or Iran from the Afghan soil, under a comprador Taliban leadership".

motive to US thinking: the potential to curb Russia and China's evolution of a Central Asian trading sphere and supply corridor.

The Wall Street Journal has an article whose very title - Ambitions for an 'Arab NATO' Fade, Amid Discord - more or less, says it all. No surprise there at all. Even Antony Zinni, the retired Marine General who was to spearhead the project (but who has now resigned), said it was clear from early on that the idea of creating an "Arab NATO" was too ambitious. "There was no way that anybody was ready to jump into a NATO-type alliance," he said. "One of the things I tried to do was kill that idea of a Gulf NATO or a Middle East NATO." Instead, the planning has focused on 'more realistic expectations', the WSJ article concludes.Apparently, "", the WSJ recounts. No surprise there either: Gulf preoccupations have turned to a more direct anxiety - which is that Turkey intends to unloose (in association with Qatar) the Muslim Brotherhood - whose leadership is already gathering in Istanbul - against Turkey's nemesis: Mohammad bin Zaid and the UAE (whom Turkish leadership believes, together with MbS, inspired the recent moves to surround the southern borders of Turkey with a cordon of hostile Kurdish statelets).Even the Gulf leaders understand that if they want to 'roll-back' Turkish influence in the Levant, they cannot be explicitly anti-Iranian. It just not viable in the Levant.So, Iran then is off the hook? Well, no. Absolutely not. MESA (Middle East Security Alliance) maybe the new bland vehicle for a seemingly gentler Arab NATO, but its covert sub-layer is, under Mr Bolton's guidance, as fixated on Iran, as was 'Arab NATO' at the outset. How would it be otherwise (given Team Trump's obsession with Iran)?So, what do we see? Until just recently, Pakistan was 'on the ropes' economically. It seemed that it would have to resort to the IMF (yet again), and that it was clear that the proximate IMF experience - if approved - would be extremely painful (Secretary Pompeo, in mid-last year, was saying that the US probably would not support an IMF programme, as some of the IMF grant might be used to repay earlier Chinese loans to Pakistan). The US too had punished Pakistan by severely cutting US financial assistance to the Pakistani military for combatting terrorism.And that is on top of a $3 billion cash bailout, and another $3 billion deferred payment facility for supply of Saudi oil.The US wants something badly -(something that the Taliban not only has consistently refused, but rather, has always put the withdrawal of foreign forces as its top priority).But two telling events have occurred:Of course, such a provocative disruption into Iran's most ethnically sensitive province may mean 'nothing', but perhaps- as IRCG Commander, General Sulemani's stark warning to Pakistan suggests.In any event, reports suggest that Pakistan, indeed, is placing now intense pressure on the Afghan Taliban leaders to accede to Washington's demand for permanent military bases in Afghanistan.As a former Indian Ambassador, MK Bhadrakumar explains:General Votel, the head of Centcom told the US Senate Armed forces Committee on 11 February, "If Pakistan plays a positive role in achieving a settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan, the US will have opportunity and motive to help Pakistan fulfill that role, as peace in the region is the most important mutual priority for the US and Pakistan." MESA is quietly proceeding, but under the table.And what of that second, telling occurrence? It is that there are credible reports thatIran has long been vulnerable in its Sistan-Baluchistan province to ostensibly, secessionist factions (supported over the years by external states), but Iran is vulnerable, too, from neighbouring Afghanistan. Iran has relations with the Taliban, but it was Islamabad that firstly 'invented' (i.e. created) the Deobandi (an orientation of Wahhabism) Taliban, and which traditionally has exercised the primordial influence over this mainly Pashtoon grouping (whilst Iran's influence rested more with the Tajiks of northern Afghanistan). Saudi Arabia of course, has had a decades long connection with the Pashtoon mujahidin of Afghanistan.During the Afghan war of the 1980s and later, Afghanistan always was the path for Islamic fundamentalism to reach up into Central Asia. In other words, America's anxiety to achieve a permanent presence in Afghanistan - plus the arrival of militants from Syria - may somehow link to suggest a secondPutting this all together, what does this mean? Well, firstly, Mr Bolton was arguing for a US military 'hub' in Iraq - to put pressure on Iran - as early as 2003. Now, he has it. US Special Forces, (mostly) withdrawn from Syria, are deploying into this new Iraq military 'hub' in order, Trump said, to "watch Iran". (Trump rather inadvertently 'let the cat out of the bag' with that comment).The detail of the US 'hub encirclement' of Iran, however, rather gives the rest of Mr Bolton's plan away:These forces are attached to insurgent groups to 'train and assist' them to confront a sitting government. Eventually, such programmes end with safe-zone enclaves that protect American 'companion forces' (Bengahazi in Libya was one such example, al-Tanaf in Syria another).The covert element to the MESA programme, targeting Iran, is ambitious, but it will be supplemented in the next months with new rounds of economic squeeze intended to sever Iran's oil sales (as waivers expire), and with diplomatic action, aimed at disrupting Iran's links in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.Will it succeed? It may not. The Taliban pointedly cancelled their last scheduled meeting with Pakistani officials at which renewed pressure was expected to be exerted on them to come to an agreement with Washington; the Taliban have a proud history of repulsing foreign occupiers; Iraq has no wish to become 'pig-in-the middle' of a new US-Iran struggle; the Iraqi government may withdraw 'the invitation' for American forces to remain in Iraq; and Russia (which has its own peace process with the Taliban), would not want to be forced into choosing sides in any escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. Russia and China do not want to see this region disrupted.More particularly,(perhaps the world's most militarised zone, and the locus of three earlier wars between India and Pakistan). It would make sense now, for India to join with Iran, to avoid its isolation.But these real political constraints notwithstanding, this patterning of events does suggest a US 'mood for confrontation' with Iran is crystalizing in Washington.