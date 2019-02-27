arthurs seat fire
© Holyrood Park, Edinburg PA
Scene of a gorse fire below Salisbury Crags inHolyrood Park, Edinburg
PA
Firefighters are battling a large gorse fire on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Around 800 square metres of gorse is ablaze on the Salisbury Crags.

Two fire engines from Edinburgh went to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

An all-terrain vehicle from Dunblane was also sent to assist.

Pictures shared on social media showed huge flames rising up from the area this evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had received 197 calls about the fire by 8.30pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.