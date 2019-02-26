Surebut it's been darn cold outside, too.How cold was it Friday?And it wasn't even close.The official high temperature on Friday was a frigid (well, for Phoenix) 47 degrees.The previous record for the lowest high temperature was recorded Feb. 22, 1897, back when Arizona was still a U.S. territory: 54 degrees.The highest temperature ever recorded on Feb. 22? That would be 87 degrees in 1982.The historic average high temperature for the date is about 73 degrees, while the average low is about 50 degrees.The Saturday early morning low in Phoenix was expected to be 35 degrees, and the high is expected to reach about 56 under partly cloudy skies.Things will continue warming up from there, into the mid-60s Sunday and Monday, then reaching a high of about 72 by Tuesday.Source: Arizona Republic