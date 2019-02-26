© Johannes Plenio

Three real brothers were killed when lightning struck them in Pir Mahal, capital city of Pir Mahal tehsil in Punjab province, on Monday, Dunya News reported.According to details, three sons of Anwar Rehmani, a resident of Lower Colony area of Pir Mahal, were working in the fields when lightning struck them as a result they died on the spot.The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Nadir, 14-year-old Sajid and 12-year-old Haider.