Another indication Earth's Jet Streams are being affected by the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum is a commercial aircraft full of passengers set a new speed record as the jet stream above the US pushed tail winds allowing the jet to break the sound barrier.Dragon aurora, auroral jet upper atmospheric lightning, winter typhoon Pacific, record warm in Scotland and 120 mph Bura winds across eastern Mediterranean. Strangely behaving jet streams are an signal the magnetosphere is weakening.