© AFP / Bilal Tarabey



© Reuters / Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo

The United Nations is warning that Egypt and Saudi Arabia could soon be in the midst of a plague of locusts as an outbreak in Sudan and Eritrea is rapidly spreading along both sides of the Red Sea.Heavy rains in the region sparked a breeding frenzy and have unleashed two generations of the swarming insects since October, according to a dire warning from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).The FAO's chief locust expert, Keith Cressman, said the next three months will be critical in bringing the situation under control before the insects begin breeding again in summer.Locust swarms contain up toEach locust can eat its own weight in food everyday, so they can pose an apocalyptic threat to food supplies.the FAO warned.