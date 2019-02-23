A video captured a dog attacking a mail carrier Friday in Detroit as neighbors tried to stop the attack.A man driving on Ardmore Street near Eight Mile Road on the city's west side saw the vicious attack and people trying to stop the animal.One person tried to intervene with a broom, while the man in the vehicle got out and used a trash can, but the attack continued. Eventually, a neighbor was able to get hold of the dog's leash and get it off the mail carrier, and the man who was in the vehicle got the victim in his car for protection.The dog managed to bite through the mail carrier's shoes. EMS transported the victim to a hospital.