© Lisa Abernethy



Flagstaff shattered the all-time daily snowfall record by 5 p.m., Thursday when the Flagstaff Airport registered 31.6 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.Total snowfall from the storm, which included Wednesday night, was 33.1 inches in Flagstaff as of the latest update provided Thursday from the National Weather Service.Flagstaff declared a state of emergency Thursday, as schools remained closed and travel was discouraged.The storm also brought heavy snow to other parts of northern Arizona, including Payson, which saw nearly two feet of snow as of 5:30 p.m., according to the NWS. It prompted officials to close several long stretches of highways throughout the state by Thursday evening.Other cities receiving significant snowfall amounts of 20 inches or more were Prescott and Williams, while other cities in northern Arizona had seen at least a foot of snow.