The first incident was reported on February 8th and involved large numbers of dead starling found on a road alongside the Dnieper River in Ukraine. Here are some of the images from that event:
recorded in Crimea's Donuzlav region on February 11th.
The article (with translation by Google) contains the following:
According to an eyewitness who wished to remain anonymous, dead ducks are on the entire bank of the spit from the side of Lake Donuzlav.Here is a video from this second event, showing numerous dead long-tailed ducks along the water's edge:
"They are lying everywhere: on the shore, in the water, on the road leading to the Sand Quarry, which is at the entrance to the lake. What happened - I do not understand, I was there a week ago, this was not," the user writes.
The incident in Mexico reportedly occurred on January 17th. At least 40 dead birds were discovered along a 300m length of cyclepath in the city of Ciudad Obregón. Here are some images taken by locals:
