Beau Christensen

Beau Christensen, a Wisconsin native, has been a SOTT editor since 2006. A long-time non-believer in what we're told by the media and government, he is focused on exposing the lies and disinformation they feed us and studying the accompanying decline of civilization. When he's not waging information war online, Beau enjoys eating bacon and smoking cigars in the company of many animals and good friends.