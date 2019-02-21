Shiveluch volcano
The Shiveluch volcano, located in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, belched column of ash 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) above sea level into the sky on Thursday, the local branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"Video data have shown that early on Thursday, Shiveluch volcano was registered to spew a column of ash to the altitude of 6,000 meters above the sea level. The ash cloud is stretching to the northeast of the volcano," the agency's representative said.

According to the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, no ash fallout has been registered in nearby settlements.

Shiveluch is the northernmost active volcano in Kamchatka. The volcano has been active since November 2018.