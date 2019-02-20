etna
Possible disruptions at Catania Airport in southern Italy were reported early Wednesday after Mount Etna erupted sending ash clouds over the island of Sicily. The crisis unit of the Sac, the company that manages the international airport of Fontanarossa, ordered some restriction on landings, local media reported.

While take-offs have not been affected so far, the airport warned of possible delays to travel following the explosion of Europe's most active volcano.

In January, the airport was closed after Etna began erupting. In December the volcano exploded on Christmas Eve sending a series of earthquakes. Mount Etna, a stratovolcano located on the east coast of the island of Sicily, has been erupting since as far back as 1500 B.C. The volcano stands as the tallest in Europe at 10,922 feet high and is located about 31 miles near Catania-Fontanarossa Airport.